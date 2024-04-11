Macy’s Spring Sale takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Gold Toe, more

Macy’s offers 40-60% off top brands during its spring sale. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Columbia, Free People, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gold Toe 8-Pack Athletic Socks that are currently marked down to $13. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $26 and are a great pair for sneakers or boots alike. These socks are cushioned, available in two color options, and feature a sweat-wicking fabric to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

