lululemon weekly spring specials are live with deals starting at $29 shipped

lululemon We Made Too Much drops new specials up to 50% off with pricing starting at $29. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, polos, outerwear, pants, accessories, and more. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This highly breathable polo is perfect for spring golf outings or events alike. It’s available in four color options and pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, joggers, or jeans alike. The seamless construction allows you to move freely and it has four-way stretch. Score even more deals by heading below, and you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.

