Save $149 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at $1,150 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. The 256GB model drops down to $1,149.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s $149 off and a new all-time low. We’ve only seen this configuration with 8GB of memory on sale twice before, and that was back closer to launch. The previous offer was $1,204 for comparison, and that was only on the Starlight colorway. Head below for more details.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports. This is easily one of the most compact 15-inch laptops on the market, and now the configurations that you’ll actually want to buy are down to all-time lows.

A new week means that our Apple guide is starting to fill up with all of the best deals around, too.

More on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air:

The Midnight Apple 15″ MacBook Air now features the Apple M3 chip, which has many improvements over its predecessor, the M2. The Apple M3 8-Core Chip provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your creative workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 8-Core Chip is combined with a 10-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding creative apps and games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!