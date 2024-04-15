Today’s best iOS app deals: Bloons TD 6, NotifiNote, Super ToDo’s, and more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready down below. Just be sure to also check out this deal on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M3 MacBook Air as well as the discount we spotted over the weekend on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at a new $400 all-time low. But for now we are focused on the apps, including tiles like Bloons TD 6, NotifiNote: Notification Notes, Super ToDo’s, RGB Keyboard, Cyber Protocol, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Cyber Protocol: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MICRO LLAMA: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2.50 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: The Things We See in Space: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Cards: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Secret of Crimson Manor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MiniChess for kids by Kasparov: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Amperes 4- battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

Bloons TD 6 features:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon! Over a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular massive updates makes Bloons TD 6 a favorite game for millions of players. Enjoy endless hours of strategy gaming with Bloons TD 6! We pack as much content and polish into each update as possible, and we’ll continue to add new features, content, and challenges in regular updates.

