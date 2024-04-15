Today’s best game deals: 13 game TMNT collection from $20, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesKonami
Reg. $30 From $20
Cowabunga Collection Can you play TMNT on Switch?

We are once again tracking some notable price drops on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. You can now land physical copies into your collection on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S starting from $19.93 at Amazon or $19.99 at Best Buy. You’ll also find the Switch version marked down to $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on all platforms, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Only once has it gone for less on Switch and this is on par with the best we have tracked on the other two platforms. Konami’s collection package here is a sizable one. It contains 13 classic Turtles beat ‘em ups going all the way back the initial arcade and NES experiences right through to absolute classics like Turtles in Time. Rewind features for the more difficult sections of the games alongside custom button mapping options join online play and local couch co-op as well. You can get a complete breakdown of the experiences and all of the games included in our feature piece. And then head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Very first discount now live on MSI Claw gaming handhel...
Samsung debuts its most affordable 120Hz 98-inch 4K sma...
LEGO’s 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel sees first disc...
Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones are all abo...
Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank se...
UGREEN 100W 20,000mAh USB power bank with 3-in-1 fast c...
Bella’s regularly $140 black stainless steel 8-qt...
Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Plus portable power stati...
Load more...
Show More Comments