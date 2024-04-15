Today’s best game deals: 13 game TMNT collection from $20, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40, more

We are once again tracking some notable price drops on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. You can now land physical copies into your collection on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S starting from $19.93 at Amazon or $19.99 at Best Buy. You’ll also find the Switch version marked down to $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on all platforms, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Only once has it gone for less on Switch and this is on par with the best we have tracked on the other two platforms. Konami’s collection package here is a sizable one. It contains 13 classic Turtles beat ‘em ups going all the way back the initial arcade and NES experiences right through to absolute classics like Turtles in Time. Rewind features for the more difficult sections of the games alongside custom button mapping options join online play and local couch co-op as well. You can get a complete breakdown of the experiences and all of the games included in our feature piece. And then head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

