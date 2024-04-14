Save $199 on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at new $400 all-time low before a spring refresh

Through the end of the day, Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 drops down to $399.99 shipped at Best Buy. It applies to the Wi-Fi 64GB model and saves you $199. This is an extra $50 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring and a new all-time low. Head below for more.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas.

Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Today’s offer lands before Apple is expected to refresh much of the iPad lineup this spring. But if getting a better deal is more important than having the absolute latest and greatest, today’s discounts from $400 are hard to ignore.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

