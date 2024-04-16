Get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60

Many of us are looking to stretch our shopping budgets further. And while it may seem like a complicated endeavor, there are easy ways to access savings on various things you need, all under the same roof. Costco is one such place to find member-only savings, and you can currently get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Costco Gold Star Members can find savings on a variety of household items, grocery products, furniture, electronics, clothing, and more in the aisle of over 500 U.S. warehouses. Costco is also known for its seasonal offerings.

Gold Star Membership comes with other perks like a free Household Card for one adult individual living in your home to help share the shopping duties with. And if you don’t have time to shop in the store, you can get online and shop through the website or on the app.

As a Gold Star Member you also have the ability to take advantage of Costco’s reduced fuel prices available at Costco Gas Stations, a handy Costco Tire Center that makes it convenient to get your tires fixed or replaced while you shop, and access travel packages for your next vacation.

Pick up this get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60 while it’s still available.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.

