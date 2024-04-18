Govee’s 3L smart Wi-Fi humidifier offers auto-humidity adjustment for $36 low (Reg. $60)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Govee 3L Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier with auto-humidity adjustment for $35.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from its usual $60, it saw the same repeated discount to $48 over most of 2023, averaging about one per month. Since the start of the new year, we’ve already seen a major discount to the new $36 low back during January, with other minor discounts occurring but never falling past $50. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat $24 markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This smart humidifier by Govee sports a 3-liter tank, eight misting levels, and up to 24 hours of runtime before it’ll need to be refilled, depending on what settings you decide to use. The multi-functional design gives you basic humidifier actions combined with an essential oil diffuser at its base. It has a max mist output of 7 ounces per hour – with the highest misting height up to 31.5 inches. You’ll be able to control and adjust settings via the companion app or go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant.

The above humidifier also sports an auto-humidity adjustment feature where it can cut off, turn on, or alter humidity output based on indoor levels. To utilize this feature, you have to pair the device with one of Govee’s many thermo-hygrometers, and Amazon is making it easier by offering a bundle deal for the above humidifier and a compatible H5075 hygrometer for $64.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities, be sure to check out the ongoing deals on a variety of meross smart devices, like the Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo that just hit a new all-time low. It is designed to provide full coverage of your home by wirelessly connecting with up to 11 other detectors, keeping you updated through its multiple alert modes, LED indicators, or with its loud siren. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

Govee 3L Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier features:

Smart App Control: First, upgrade the app to the newest version 5.0.2. Using the App to adjust the auto mode, custom mode, display off, timers, schedules, mist levels, safety lock. Work with Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT for voice control.

Top-Fill Design: Easy to refill water and clean. The smart humidifiers for bedroom have an water tank design to easily pour water in and out. Please don’t add water via the mist outlet and don’t drop essential oils directly into the humidifier.

Auto Mode: The smart humidifier will turn off at your target humidity, and it will turn back on by itself when it drops below 3% then the target humidity level. Must connect to a Govee Thermometer Hygrometer to use this function (sold separately)

Higher Mist Height: The highest mist height up to 31.5in. The higher mist stays in the air for a longer period of time without getting your desks and floors wet. Eight mist levels output adjustment, features a high mist output up to 7oz per hour.

Supported Govee Thermo-Hygrometer Models: H5051/H5052/H5071/H5072/H5074/H5174/H5179/H5075/H5101/H5102/H5177/H5100/B5178/H5106.

