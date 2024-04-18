ecobee’s SmartThermostat Premium with onboard Siri and temperature sensor hits $220

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat Premium for $219.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $250 price tag in order to save you $30. It’s only the third offer in 2024 and matches the best price we’ve seen this year. It has only sold for less once before back in August. You can dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect, but we also break down the savings below the fold, too.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement the actual smart controls. This model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant and is perfect for keeping your home warm through the end of winter and comfortable all spring and summer long. It can be a smart speaker for Apple and Amazon setups, which lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space.

If you want to track temperatures in more than just a single room, Amazon is also discounting a 2-pack of ecobee Smart Sensors. The bundle sells for $79.99 and drops from its usual $100 price tag. You get two extra temperature monitors for keeping tabs on how hot or cold other rooms in your house are for adjusting your AC or heating based on hyperlocal readings.

ecobee SmartThermostat Premium features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

