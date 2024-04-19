Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger has room for iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more at $127

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $126.99 shipped. Today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag it normally trends at and is the second-best price of the year. It’s $33 off and matches our previous offer for the lowest price since the very beginning of the year, when it was $7 less. This is the more recent model with Apple Watch fast charging, too. Below the fold we explore how everything stacks up, but you can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Compared to the newer Qi2 model, Belkin’s 3-in-1 above really doesn’t have too many differences. The biggest is that it has a USB-C wall adapter instead of the proprietary cable found on the older version. Otherwise, there’s still a 15W magnetic power pad, Apple Watch fast charging, and a premium design.

Today’s discount begs an interesting question: why buy this discounted official MagSafe stand when Qi2 devices are starting to roll out? Well, quality, for starters. I just dove into the whole conundrum to weigh the pros and cons of MagSafe and Qi2 in a recent feature that explores why I’d still recommend gear like Belkin’s 3-in-1 charger above. You can read all about how thoughts right here.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

