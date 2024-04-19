Nordstrom Rack’s HOKA Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from $28

Ali Smith -
Fashionhoka
50% off from $28

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering select HOKA styles up to 50% off with pricing starting at $28. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Bondi X Running Shoe that’s currently marked down to $140 for both men and women alike. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $215. This style is highly lightweight and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. It also has specific grooves to promote traction and can be worn for outdoor or indoor runs. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

