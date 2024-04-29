ESR’s 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station hits one of its best prices at $57

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering a particularly notable deal on its latest ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station from $56.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price tag. This model launched on Amazon at $130 in March 2024, but actually carries a $90 MSRP. Now well below that, we said this model was one of the lowest-priced options out there after going hands-on and it is now even lower sitting at the best price we can find anywhere. You’re looking at ESR’s latest MagSafe stand featuring the new Qi2 charging standard designed to provide certified 15W power to iPhone via its main magnetic landing pad. But as the name suggests, this is a 3-in-1 setup with a removable Made for Apple Watch charger and a wireless charging pad in the base for AirPods and the like. More details below.

Joining the 15W MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone 12 through 15 on this one, it features the usual stand design that carries your handset on an adjustable MagSafe pad up top in both portrait and landscape orientations. According to ESR, it has also upgraded this model with second-generation Apple-certified Apple Watch charger prowess – it connects to the back of the stand itself, but can also be removed and used in your MacBook or anywhere else you can find a USB-C port.

Check out our review of Satechi’s new 15W Qi2 charging stands with folding designs as well as our recent feature piece exploring the value Qi2 charging can bring to your setup, be it on a MagSafe charging stand like the ESR above, a power bank, or otherwise. You’ll also want to scope out Anker’s latest 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations while you’re at it.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Certified Fast Charging: Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds

MagSafe Charger 3 in 1: Power all 3 of your essential Apple devices together, declutter your desk or nightstand, and de-stress your daily charge at home, office and during travel. Compatible for MagSafe charging station support iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1.

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified. No matter how many times the watch OS is upgraded, it provides safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

