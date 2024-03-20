Tested: ESR’s new 3-in-1 Qi2 charger is one of the most affordable 15W iPhone 15 stands

ESR just recently launched its new 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand, and I’ve been using it with my Apple setup for the past week. It might not be the most premium option on the market, but it’s the most affordable way to enjoy 15W speeds with a desktop form-factor, AirPods power pad, and Apple Watch charger.

ESR announced its game plan for rolling out Qi2 tech to its lineup of chargers earlier in the year. The first of those was a car mount that we loved in our review, and now we’re moving onto the second of these – an at-home charger. The ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand has the same focus on powering gear in your Apple setup as many of its other releases. This just happens to be one of the most capable releases from the company so far.

The star of the show is a 15W magnetic charging mount powered by Qi2. It rests on a metal stand above the base, which houses a 5W Qi pad for AirPods. Then, around the back is a spot for you to click in the included 5W Apple Watch charger. It’s more or less the same design we’ve seen from ESR over the past few years with its 7.5W stands, but now it can actually top off iPhone 15 at the full rate. That alone is going to seal the deal for many Apple users, especially when they see the $80 price tag.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Power all 3 of your essential Apple devices together, declutter your desk or nightstand, and de-stress your daily charge at home, office and during travel.

Compatible for MagSafe charging station support iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1.

Watch charger is officially certified. No matter how many times the watch OS is upgraded, it provides safe and reliable fast charging. 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging.

Small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

9to5Toys’ Take

At the time of writing, there are only two 3-in-1 Qi2 charging stands of this variety on the market. There’s of course the ESR model I’m taking a look at, and then the just-released Belkin model. Anker does have its own take on how to refuel three devices at once, but that’s way more portable than the kind of permanent fixture that we’re talking about here.

Instead, ESR is fully embodying what Qi2 is all about.

The approach is simply to offer 15W speeds for iPhone 15 without the usual markup associated with official MagSafe chargers. It means that the build quality and design aren’t on par with those more premium models, but that isn’t why I would recommend the charger. It’s the price tag.

An $80 going rate on Amazon is already as good as it gets for a 15W charging stand. Original MagSafe models have almost never dropped that low, and those were mostly 2-in-1 designs rather than support the trio of devices that the latest from ESR does. ESR also likes to offer even more competitive pricing with ongoing deals that take some extra cash off the MSRP. That’s really the end all be all here – you get a 15W charger for less than any of its competitors. At least as far as brands we’d actually trust.

From my actual hands-on experience with the ESR 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand, I can definitely back that this is the budget-friendly pick. Most of the accessory is covered in a pretty typical plastic, aside from a piece of metal that serves as the main support to the magnetic pad and Apple Watch charger.

All of that isn’t a bad thing, either! It’s not that it feels cheap, the charger just isn’t quite as premium as the options from Twelve South, Nomad, and even Anker that I’ve used before. It does at least include a USB-C cable and power adapter in the box – so you don’t have to buy anything else to use it. I do wish that this had Apple Watch fast charging, but at least you could upgrade that if ESR releases a 7.5W module down the line.

Like I said before, this is going to be the best budget pick right now for a 15W magnetic charger. If you or your wallet has winced seeing the $150 price tags that most actual MagSafe models carry, then this is surely the next best thing. This won’t be replacing my trusty Twelve South stand that I have written home about time and time again. But I’d still recommend it for anyone shopping for the best value around. And hey – that affordability is the whole reason why I’m so excited about Qi2 in the first place.

