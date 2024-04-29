Razer’s flagship haptic Stream Controller just hit its best Amazon price yet at $182 (Reg. $270)

We have seen notable Razer deals already this morning, including its latest BlackWidow V4/X gaming keyboards and the Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet, but we aren’t done just yet. We just spotted a new Amazon all-time low on the full-size Razer Stream Controller down at $181.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is 33% or $88 under the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $18 to deliver the lowest total we have ever tracked on Amazon. While you can get the more compact Stream Controller X at $150, the flagship model on sale here today also delivers a flagship feature set, more real estate, and significantly more controls. Head below for all of the details.

The Razer Stream Controller takes on the popular Elgato offerings with a similar feature set, albeit in an arguably more premium package with even more controls and options than just about all of the offerings from the competition. The series of 12 SwitchBlade keys come complete with haptic feedback – “bind an infinite variety of commands and macros” to each of them to create custom shortcuts. They join six rotary dials for things like volumes and lighting as well as eight programmable buttons along the bottom of the front control surface. You’ll also find a compatibility with a range of streaming platforms and apps: OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro.

Folks looking for a more casual desktop controller will want to dive into the new Elgato Neo lineup. The brand just brought much of is most popular gear, including the Stream Deck, to the new Neo lineup – a more affordable and mainstream take on its productivity and content-creation gear. Scope out the details right here.

Razer Stream Controller features:

All-in-one Stream Controller: Effortlessly manage your stream with shortcuts for multiple programs—organized through custom layouts and icons for intuitive use

12 Haptic Switchblade Keys: Bind an infinite variety of commands and macros. Customize their icons for easy visual navigation and adjust their haptic feedback for the ideal level of tactile response

6 Tactile Analog Dials: Conveniently tweak the levels of your audio, media, and other channels, as you manage it all at a glance using the controller’s dynamic LCD touchscreen

8 Programmable Buttons: Program them to instantly toggle between up to 8 different haptic key layouts, or simply used as a faster way to perform commonly used actions

Designed for Efficient Multi-Tasking: Group commands into dedicated layouts and Dynamic Mode to automatically switch profiles based on the detected app

Compatible with PC, Mac, & Leading Software: Integrated support for OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!