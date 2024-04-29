Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, Little Nightmares, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Joining offers on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display and deep iPad Air 5 clearance pricing, we are also tracking some solid offers on a host of classic Square Enix titles for your Apple devices. You’ll find price drops on the beloved Chrono Trigger as well as a host of Final Fantasy games and Adventures of Mana alongside Little Nightmares, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at everything on tap here today.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar Plus: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

Chrono Trigger features:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

