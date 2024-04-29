Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, Little Nightmares, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Chrono Trigger

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Joining offers on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display and deep iPad Air 5 clearance pricing, we are also tracking some solid offers on a host of classic Square Enix titles for your Apple devices. You’ll find price drops on the beloved Chrono Trigger as well as a host of Final Fantasy games and Adventures of Mana alongside Little Nightmares, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at everything on tap here today. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar Plus: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Heritage Pack $40 low, Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door $50, more

Chrono Trigger features:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

