First discount drops Twelve South’s BookArc Flex vertical MacBook Stand to $51

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook Stand for $51 shipped. This drops the vertical MacBook stand with a chromed finish down from the usual $60 price tag. It’s a 15% price cut and the only one we’ve seen since launching back in January. That also makes it a new all-time low. Back in January, we walked away impressed in our hands-on review, which has only been made better following the launch of M3 MacBook Air and its dual monitor support in clamshell mode.

The Twelve South BookArc Flex is a unique way to dock a MacBook at your desk. It has a one-size-fits-all design that literally flexes in order to hold 13-inch MacBook Airs, 16-inch MacBook Pros, and every laptop in between. The chrome design matches the rest of your Apple setup. It takes on a vertical design that’s great for saving space on your desktop when paired with a secondary display, or even two extra monitors thanks to the newfound dual display support found on the M3 MacBook Air.

Back in March, we revisited the BookArc Flex with Apple’s latest MacBook in mind and found it to be an even more valuable addition to Apple workstations.

Speaking of desktop Mac setups, we’re tracking a rare chance to save on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display. Courtesy of Amazon today, it drops down to as low as $1,300. There are a few different configurations on sale based on whether you want a matte display or not, or whether you need to bring an extra height adjustable stand into the picture. At the very least, you’re looking at $299 in savings alongside the best prices of the year.

More on the Twelve South BookArc Flex:

The sleek, low-profile design of BookArc Flex cradles your MacBook or laptop vertically in a space-saving stand. Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your laptop becomes a desktop luxury dock. Use your MacBook in closed clamshell mode, or adjust the settings of your laptop/notebook to operate closed and bypass the sleep function. Place BookArc Flex behind your display to save even more room.

