Twelve South’s BookArc Flex stand is perfect for Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs

Apple just revealed its new M3 MacBook Air today. There’s a list of new features, but the biggest one is that the latest MacBooks can support two external displays for the first time since Apple made the jump from Intel to its own in-house silicone. There’s just one limitation – your MacBook needs to be in clamshell mode. That’s fortunately where the new Twelve South BookArc Flex comes into play.

Back in January, Twelve South launched one of its latest Mac accessories – the new BookArc Flex. The vertical MacBook stand aimed to free up room on your desk thanks to a design that holds your machine upright. In my hands-on review, I walked away with a bit of a mixed opinion about just how much utility it actually offered. Sure, the design was ingenious, and delivered on providing a sturdy spot to dock your MacBook.

But with Apple’s latest macOS laptops sporting some of the most gorgeous displays on the market, why hide that? Now we have an answer.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air, in both 13- and 15-inch form-factors – actually take advantage of clamshell mode. Each of the new releases can finally dive two external displays for the first time since back when the lineup relied on Intel chips. There just happens to be the limitation that these new Airs can only do so while the screen is closed. That means if you actually want to be able to convert between one of the best portable machines on the market and a compelling desktop workstation with tons of screen real estate, there’s no reason not to score the new Twelve South accessory.

The BookArc Flex features a unique design that helps hold your MacBook in an upright position. It lives up to its name with a build that does in fact actually flex, too. The feature gives the stand a one-size-fits-all form-factor that can adjust to hold either of the 13- or 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models, let alone the M3 Pros from last fall.

Twelve South’s newest Mac accessory is now available for purchase for those who plan on ordering one of the new M3 MacBook Airs. The vertical stand comes in one of three designs, including the chrome version that I previously reviewed at $59.99, as well as another option with matte black and white colorways at $49.99 each. All are shipping directly from Twelve South as well as over at Amazon.

I don’t know what kind of oracle or magic orb the folks over at Twelve South were consulting when they came up with the BookArc Flex, but the fact that it’s such a perfect M3 MacBook Air companion feels a little too perfect to be a coincidence. I almost feel the need to go back and do another formal review of the stand now with the latest MacBooks, but this piece should at least serve as a nice addendum to my original coverage’s focus on using the stand with a MacBook Pro.

