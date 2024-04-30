Today’s best game deals: 7-title Metal Gear Solid collection $27, Diablo IV $30, more

Woot is now offering the best price we have tracked across all platforms for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Regularly $60, you can now land a physical copy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S down at $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery will apply otherwise). Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked across all three platforms as well – it currently starts at $30 on Amazon and goes up from there. While we eagerly await more new footage of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta, the Master Collection Vol.1 brings all of the early titles in the franchise to your current-generation hardware in one fell swoop. It includes copies of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

