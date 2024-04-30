Today’s best game deals: 7-title Metal Gear Solid collection $27, Diablo IV $30, more

Woot is now offering the best price we have tracked across all platforms for the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Regularly $60, you can now land a physical copy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S down at $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery will apply otherwise). Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked across all three platforms as well – it currently starts at $30 on Amazon and goes up from there. While we eagerly await more new footage of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta, the Master Collection Vol.1 brings all of the early titles in the franchise to your current-generation hardware in one fell swoop. It includes copies of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Diablo IV $30 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarok $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alone in the Dark remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Golden Week Sale sale: up to 60% off
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $45 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
