Xbox Partner Preview showcase: Metal Gear Solid Delta, Alan Wake 2, Ark Survival Ascended, more

Xbox recently announced its next broadcast games showcase in the form of what it is calling its Xbox Partner Preview and it all kicks off shortly. It has been a quite a few months now since the big-time summer Xbox showcase and the dedicated Starfield show that hit about a week after PlayStation's primetime event, and the folks at Xbox are back today with another round of reveals and announcements from its "incredible third-party publishing partners."

Xbox Partner Preview game reveal showcase

The Xbox Partner Preview is a “new show format” that will “deliver a fresh mix of indie games and familiar favorites from [its] third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, and others.” According to the Xbox Wire, the show will run for more than 20 minutes and feature both trailers and new gameplay footage.

While Xbox isn’t giving up too many details on what to expect ahead of time here, we do know we will see the latest information on in-game activities for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a new launch trailer for Alan Wake 2, and the very first gameplay for Ark: Survival Ascended alongside the social world of Dungeons of Hinterberg, and more. It doesn’t seem like this is going to be a serious primetime event with particularly major reveals at this point, but, as per usual, you never can be 100% sure on that front.

This event will be digitally broadcast on Wednesday, October 25, at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm BST) across our Xbox owned channels, showcasing updates and new looks at games coming to Xbox and Windows as well as new info on some upcoming Game Pass titles from our incredibly talented creative third-party partners from around the world.

Microsoft has indeed confirmed that the “Xbox Partner Preview will not feature any additional news, game reveals, or Game Pass information related to the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.”

Follow along with the Xbox Partner Preview showcase down below and check back after the event for full-quality hi-res uploads of the trailers and gameplay footage.

Join us for a quick-hitting, ~30-minute show featuring new trailers, updates, and gameplay from our creative partners around the world.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth – Happy Resort Dondoko Island

Too many street punks getting you down? Time for the getaway you deserve? Dondoko Island is the destination for you. Create the resort of your dreams in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth when it launches January 26th, 2024. Pre-order now and get the Hero’s Booster & Special Job Set https://www.xbox.com/games/store/like…

Ikaro Will Not Die

From Futurlab, the award-winning creators of Powerwash Simulator and Velocity, in partnership with Thunderful, comes IKARO: Will Not Die, a momentum-based, fast-flowing action rogue-lite.

Still Wakes the Deep

Still Wakes the deep is an upcoming survival horror game from The Chinese Room. Set on an oil rig, this game pushes you through claustrophobic environments and freezing waters escaping an unthinkable horror. Still Wakes The Deep is coming to XBOX in 2024. Secret Mode are a Video Games publisher under Tencent and Sumo Group. Our goal is to delight and inspire you, and that’s why we are Secret Mode.

New Robocop Rogue City Trailer

Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Join us for a deeper dive into the social side to Dungeons of Hinterberg gameplay! In this new trailer, we explore a day in the life of Luisa, what she gets up to and who she meets.

Spirit of the North 2 Reveal

Embrace the aurora and save the guardians in Spirit of the North 2, coming to Xbox Series X|S. Unveil the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in this breathtaking 3rd-Person Adventure, a sequel to the acclaimed ‘Spirit of the North.’ Take on the role of an isolated fox with a raven companion on a quest to restore the lost guardians and return home. In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise Raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman Grimnir.

Metal Gear Solid Delta first in-engine look!!!

Explore the First In-Engine Look at METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, currently under development using Unreal Engine 5. All of the game’s environments are rendered in UE5 and captured in-game in real time. METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER is a remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER, first released in 2004. Enjoy the original story of the first game in the timeline of the Metal Gear series, now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, to bring the hostile jungle to life and take stealth survival action to new heights.

Manor Lords

Manor Lords, the highly anticipated historical city-building game is coming day one to PC Game Pass! Manor Lords launches in Game Preview on April 26th 2024.

The Finals

Fight alongside your teammates in the world’s biggest, loudest, and most anticipated combat entertainment game show. Experience destruction in a way you haven’t before. THE FINALS Open Beta kicks off on Xbox Series X|S on October 26 – November 5, 2023.

ARK: Survival Ascended

Respawn into a new dinosaur survival experience beyond your wildest dreams… as ARK is reimagined from the ground-up into the next-generation of videogame technology with Unreal Engine 5! You awake on a mysterious island, your senses overwhelmed by the blinding sunlight and brilliant colors bouncing off every surface around you, the azure waters of a verdant Island lapping at your bare feet. A deep roar echoes from the misty jungle, jolting you into action, and you stand up – not afraid, but intrigued. Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits… step through the looking-glass and join it!

Alan Wake 2 – Launch Trailer

Ritualistic murders in a small town. An FBI agent looking for answers, and a writer looking for an escape from the nightmare he is writing. Who is the victim, and who is the monster? Follow the horror story into the dark when Alan Wake 2 launches on October 27th. Play as the writer, Alan Wake, and the FBI agent, Saga Anderson. Explore two beautiful and terrifying realities, and solve a deadly mystery before it’s too late. Alan Wake 2 is available October 27th on Xbox Series X|S.

