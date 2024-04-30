Elgato’s HD60 X Stream and Capture Card with VRR passthrough hits $134 all-time low

Just after the debut of its new more casual and mainstream Neo lineup of gear (more details on that right here), Amazon is now offering the Elgato HD60 X Stream and Capture Card for $134.49 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a straight up 25% discount and the lowest we can find. Today’s $45.50 price drop is in fact the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, coming in at a few bucks under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While this isn’t the brand new 4K Pro capture card model, it is also well under the $280 that one would cost you. Get more details on the brand’s latest high-end solution in our launch coverage and head below for more information on the Elgato HD60 X.

The Elgato HD60 X delivers a “premium capture” experience with “powerful passthrough” action. It supports the following resolution options: 4K 30fps HDR10, 1080p 60fps HDR10, 4K 60fps HDR10, 1440p 120fps, 1080p 120fps, and VRR passthrough. The driverless setup on Windows and Mac is joined by compatibility with OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Stream to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming and more.

As we touched on above, Elgato just recently debuted its latest collection of gear, bringing a host of its most popular products over to the new Neo family with more casual designs. It includes the new Facecam Neo webcam, the Wave Neo condenser USB mic, the Key Light Neo, the Game Capture Neo, and arguably the headliner piece of kit, the new Stream Deck Neo. Check it all out right here.

Elgato HD60 X Stream and Capture Card features:

Premium Capture, Powerful Passthrough: Stunning 4K30 HDR10 or 1080p60 HDR10 quality, 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, VRR passthrough.

Plug and Play: Driverless setup on Windows and Mac.

Use Any App, Stream to any Platform: OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Stream to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming and more.

Ultra-low Latency: Sub 100ms for seamless audio/video syncing.

No Limitations: Zero watermarks, time limits or subscriptions

