Elgato launches its new Xbox Series X and PS5 HDMI 2.1 4K capture cards today

Elgato, a brand best known for its gamer and streaming gear, is launching its new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S 4K capture cards today. Elgato’s lineup of capture cards is already a relatively popular one among streamers, with the HD60, HD60 S+ and the latest 4K60 PRO, but this time around it is delivering a pair of upgraded HDMI 2.1 solutions for folks looking to update their capture setup for the new year and beyond. Head below for a closer look at the new Elgato PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S 4K capture cards.

Elgato’s new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 HDMI 2.1 4K capture cards

The new Elgato 4K capture action comes in two different flavors – the 4K X USB Capture Card and the higher-end PCIe slot-ready 4K PRO. Both of which deliver HDMI 2.1 support and land as the lates iterations in the brand’s lineup, but vary in capabilities and integration from there.

Let’s take a quick look at how the two stack up.

The 4K X USB model carries HDMI 2.1 and lands as the brand’s “most powerful USB card,” allowing gamers to “capture the latest titles up to 4K at 144 frames per second.” You can get a full ist of supported resolutions and setup options here, but the long and short of it is that you can leverage passthrough to send the content on your TV while capturing the 4K SDR at the highest refresh rate your console can accomodate.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs here:

VRR Passthrough

HDR10 Passthrough and Capture

Capture: 1080p60, 4K60, 1080p240

Passthrough: 1080p60, 4K60, 4K144, 8K60

HDMI 2.1

PCIe 2.0 x4

4K Capture Utility (only Windows)

The PCIe slot-ready 4K PRO, that also ships with a HDMI 2.1 cable, can handle and passthrough 8K resolution at 60Hz with HDR – this one is really more for hardcore PC users or folks with a pair of battlestation machines in their capture setup.

8K60 passthrough, 4K60 capture! You’ve invested in high-end gear for the best gaming experience possible. There’s no need to compromise that. 4K Pro turns your PC or dual PC setup into the ultimate streaming machine, and leaves your gameplay alone.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

VRR Passthrough

HDR10 Passthrough and Capture

Capture: 1080p60, 4K60, 4K144, and 1080p240

Passthrough: 1080p60, 4K60, and 4K144

HDMI 2.1

USB 3 Type-C (10Gbps)

Analog Audio Line-in

4K Capture Utility (only Windows)

While there are a number of varying factors that will effect your capture and passthrough capabilities beyond the specs listed above, you are indeed looking at the latest HDMI 2.1 options from the brand. And folks who already make use of its capture cards that are looking to upgrade will want to take a closer look at what’s on offer from Elgato starting today.

The new Elgato 4K Pro comes in at $279.99 and the 4K X USB model sells for $229.99.

