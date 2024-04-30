Logitech’s slick pro-grade Sona dynamic podcast XLR mic now $70 off at $280

Today we are tracking a notable price drop on the Logitech Sona Active Dynamic XLR Microphone at $279.99 shipped in black. This model launched in late 2022 as one of the brand’s flagship streaming and podcasting solutions at $350. It has only seen a handful of price drops since then, with today’s offer landing as the second-lowest we have tracked, the best deal of the year, and the lowest total since early 2023. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Sona delivers a modern, pro-grade microphone solution for streaming, broadcasting, podcasting, and vocals of just about any sort. It features a modern design with smooth lines and a sort of futuristic aesthetic alongside a ClearAmp active preamp and a dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule “that delivers smooth low end and superb detail while rejecting unwanted noise and hum.” Head below for more details.

The Logitech Sona’s supercardioid pickup pattern also helps the cause with a design made to focus on your vocals and not the noise surrounding you in your space. The 290-degree swivel mount gives you the “freedom to place the mic at virtually any angle” as well. Our feature piece details the experience further.

Be sure to check out the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model from Shure as well as the Seiren V3 Chroma mic with 360-degree reactive lighting and then dive into the deals we are tracking on Razer’s current-gen Seiren Pro USB Microphone and the HyperX DuoCast USB Mic while you’re at it.

Logitech Sona Active Dynamic XLR Microphone features:

The broadcast mic, reinvented: Blue Sona streaming microphone reinvents the traditional dynamic XLR mic with advanced tech and a creator-first design for a true studio-quality stream experience

ClearAmp active preamp inside: Built-in ClearAmp technology delivers strong, +25dB additional gain for exceptional audio sound quality – no external mic booster required

Your voice, upfront: This recording mic features an advanced dual-diaphragm dynamic capsule that delivers smooth low end and superb detail while rejecting unwanted noise and hum

Custom looks for live streaming: Elegant design and swappable windscreens give your stream a custom aesthetic, helping you elevate your Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, podcasts, video calls and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!