HyperX DuoCast USB Mic with customizable RGB ring returns to $50 Amazon low (50% off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesHyperX
Reg. $100 $50
HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone

Today we are tracking a notable price drop on the HyperX DuoCast USB Condenser Microphone at Amazon. The regularly $100 solution is now selling for 50% off the going rate at $49.99 shipped. Today’s offer marks one of only a few times this model has dropped this low as well – this is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands on par with the price drop we saw over the Black Friday deal season last year. This model lands as a mid-tier option between the $40 HyperX SoloCast and the more pricey HyperX QuadCast S that comes wrapped in RGB lighting all the way up the capsule. It is a notable option for folks looking for a more premium option than the entry-level solution, but don’t need to spend more than double for the fully-lit model. Head below for more details. 

As detailed in our hands-on review, the DuoCast features 24-bit/96kHz recording resolutions handled via a direct USB connection to your device of choice. Alongside the cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns, you’ll find a low-profile shock mount to “reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations,” as well as a tap-to-mute sensor, gain control adjustment, and a customizable RGB light ring – “change the color and behavior of the RGB lighting with easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software.”

Check out the deals we spotted on clip-on wireless mic systems from Anker and Razer starting from $52 as well as the brand new Elgato Neo model right here. But for an even more pro-grade solution, the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model from Shure is where you need to be. This one is now available for purchase and you can get a complete breakdown of the features and specs right here

HyperX DuoCast USB Condenser Mic features:

  • Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.
  • Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.
  • Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.
  • Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.
  • Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
HyperX

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AirPods Pro 2 return to Amazon all-time low of $180 for...
Samsung’s latest 990 EVO 1TB Gen5 NVMe internal SSD b...
Add a couple smart TP-Link Matter light bulbs to your s...
Govee’s new smart TV LED light bar for 55-to 70-i...
Android game and app deals: Little Nightmares, Swim Out...
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a si...
Courant takes 20% off collection of luxurious leather M...
New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to $7...
Load more...
Show More Comments