HyperX DuoCast USB Mic with customizable RGB ring returns to $50 Amazon low (50% off)

Today we are tracking a notable price drop on the HyperX DuoCast USB Condenser Microphone at Amazon. The regularly $100 solution is now selling for 50% off the going rate at $49.99 shipped. Today’s offer marks one of only a few times this model has dropped this low as well – this is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands on par with the price drop we saw over the Black Friday deal season last year. This model lands as a mid-tier option between the $40 HyperX SoloCast and the more pricey HyperX QuadCast S that comes wrapped in RGB lighting all the way up the capsule. It is a notable option for folks looking for a more premium option than the entry-level solution, but don’t need to spend more than double for the fully-lit model. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our hands-on review, the DuoCast features 24-bit/96kHz recording resolutions handled via a direct USB connection to your device of choice. Alongside the cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns, you’ll find a low-profile shock mount to “reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations,” as well as a tap-to-mute sensor, gain control adjustment, and a customizable RGB light ring – “change the color and behavior of the RGB lighting with easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software.”

Check out the deals we spotted on clip-on wireless mic systems from Anker and Razer starting from $52 as well as the brand new Elgato Neo model right here. But for an even more pro-grade solution, the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model from Shure is where you need to be. This one is now available for purchase and you can get a complete breakdown of the features and specs right here.

Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.

Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.

Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.

Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

