Snapcycle’s 2024 R1 Pro all-terrain e-bike sees first discount to $1,799 (Save $200)

Snapcycle is offering its all new 2024 R1 Pro All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799 shipped, after using the promo code SNAP200 at checkout for $200 off. Down from its $1,999 price tag, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new e-bike model. There is also a bundle option that gives you a free Vintage Leather Bag along with the $200 off discount for $1,908 shipped. The new R1 Pro e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared motor (1,200W peak) alongside a 48V Samsung battery that propels the bike up to a max speed of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance (that is configurable up to 9 levels) that are monitored by a torque sensor – with a throttle available as well for pure electric action (at 20 MPH max), but keep in mind mileage will vary. It also features a headlight with high/low beam functionality, 4-inch fat tires with fenders over both, a rear cargo rack, a 7-speed SHIMANO derailleur, dual-piston hydraulic brakes with meatal-ceramic brake pads, and an integrated color LCD display for real-time performance data. You’ll also get smart controls through the companion app via Bluetooth for performance monitoring and keyless unlocking.

More Snapcycle e-bike discounts:

Eagle Folding e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,499) 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles

(Reg. $1,499) Infinity Cargo e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,599) 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles

(Reg. $1,599) R1 Step-Thru e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $1,799) 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles

(Reg. $1,799)

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s also Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just extended its newest flash sale through May 2 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

Snapcycle 2024 R1 Pro All-Terrain e-bike features:

Torque Sensor with instant start capabilities for a smoother, more natural ride.

with instant start capabilities for a smoother, more natural ride. Powerful 750W Motor, Peak 1200W for faster speeds and good range for longer trips.

48V 20Ah Samsung Battery to support long-distance rides up to 60 miles with fewer charges needed.

Integrated Handlebar with LCD for real-time ride data and improved aesthetics.

Front Light with High/Low Beam to enhance night visibility and safety, adapting to different lighting and road conditions.

to enhance night visibility and safety, adapting to different lighting and road conditions. Smart Control App with Bluetooth for keyless unlocking and ebike performance monitoring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!