Snapcycle’s 2024 R1 Pro all-terrain e-bike sees first discount to $1,799 (Save $200)

Snapcycle is offering its all new 2024 R1 Pro All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799 shipped, after using the promo code SNAP200 at checkout for $200 off. Down from its $1,999 price tag, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new e-bike model. There is also a bundle option that gives you a free Vintage Leather Bag along with the $200 off discount for $1,908 shipped. The new R1 Pro e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared motor (1,200W peak) alongside a 48V Samsung battery that propels the bike up to a max speed of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance (that is configurable up to 9 levels) that are monitored by a torque sensor – with a throttle available as well for pure electric action (at 20 MPH max), but keep in mind mileage will vary. It also features a headlight with high/low beam functionality, 4-inch fat tires with fenders over both, a rear cargo rack, a 7-speed SHIMANO derailleur, dual-piston hydraulic brakes with meatal-ceramic brake pads, and an integrated color LCD display for real-time performance data. You’ll also get smart controls through the companion app via Bluetooth for performance monitoring and keyless unlocking.
More Snapcycle e-bike discounts:
- Eagle Folding e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,499)
- 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles
- Infinity Cargo e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,599)
- 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles
- R1 Step-Thru e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $1,799)
- 20 to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles
Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s also Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just extended its newest flash sale through May 2 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.
Snapcycle 2024 R1 Pro All-Terrain e-bike features:
- Torque Sensor with instant start capabilities for a smoother, more natural ride.
- Powerful 750W Motor, Peak 1200W for faster speeds and good range for longer trips.
- 48V 20Ah Samsung Battery to support long-distance rides up to 60 miles with fewer charges needed.
- Integrated Handlebar with LCD for real-time ride data and improved aesthetics.
- Front Light with High/Low Beam to enhance night visibility and safety, adapting to different lighting and road conditions.
- Smart Control App with Bluetooth for keyless unlocking and ebike performance monitoring.
