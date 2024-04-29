Get up to $1,065 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,399

Blix Bikes has an ongoing Amazing Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off its e-bikes and also including up to $500 in free add-on accessories while supplies last. One of the notable standouts is the Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike for $1,399 shipped, with $328 in free accessories along with your purchase. Down from its $2,099 price tag, today’s deal gives you back a combined $1,028 in savings and lands at a new all-time low, beating out Black Friday prices. Along with the e-bike you’ll also be receiving your free accessories package that includes both a front and rear rack, a cushion for the rear rack, and passenger foot pegs for the rear as well. Blix also offers an additional way to save by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER for $200 off when purchasing two e-bikes together.

The Ultra e-bike is equipped with a 750W geared rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 to 28 MPH and travels a range of 40-80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the Blix app for more comprehensive performance data. It also comes stocked with an integrated LED headlight and a pair of 26-inch fat tires for a smoother ride. Plus, with this deal you’ll also be getting the rear rack that can hold cargo and passengers alike with the added foot pegs should you be bringing another person along with you.

Blix Spring Savings e-bike deals:

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future. Next is Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that has been extended, giving you only $177 in free add-on accessories, as opposed to the original $333 amount. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power just launched its newest flash sale through April 29 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low.

Blix Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike features:

The most versatile all-terrain ebike on the market, customizable for on and off-road. It features dual battery option for ultimate range, and class 3 option through the Blix app. The Blix modular rack system includes smart mounting points in the front and rear that allow you add a variety of unique Blix accessories. Customize your ride exactly according to your needs. You do you. Connect to the Blix app via Bluetooth to further enhance the ride experience. This provides access to features such as ride data, community feed, and over-the-air firmware updates that continue to improve your e-bike throughout its lifetime.

