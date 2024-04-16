Juiced debuts new JetCurrent Pro foldable e-bike with $300 off launch discount at $2,499

Juiced Bikes has launched its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike. You can read up on what’s new over at Electrek, and here at 9to5Toys we’re set to cover the savings you’ll receive on this all-new debut. The JetCurrent Pro e-bike is now available for pre-order at $2,499 shipped as a special launch promotion, down from its $2,799 MSRP. Jumping on this deal now gets you $300 in savings until it begins shipping in June, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP as well. This is the first official discount on this new model as well as the new all-time low going forward. Below, we break down just how those savings stack up for your new commuting solution.

The all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike comes in four colorways (purple haze, indigo blue, desert tan, and black) and is equipped with a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak) alongside a 52V battery that carries it up to 34 MPH for up to 70 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by joint torque and cadence sensors, as well as a throttle when you just want to cruise, and extra functions like an active cruise control that can be set at any speed below 20 MPH and a race track mode for the most aggressive settings where the e-bike does not electronically limit its speed.

It also comes with a variety of features that truly set this model apart from all the e-bikes that came before it. You’ll find a powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, knobby 4-inch tires with fenders over each, a rear cargo rack, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, a folding mirror, an “automotive-grade horn,” and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data while also allowing you to customize its performance settings – plus it has a USB port to charge your devices as you ride. Its most noticeable feature, however, is being the first foldable e-bike among Juiced’s lineup, making transport and storage far easier when it’s not in use.

We’ve loved the company’s previous releases, which have regularly been covered by us here at 9to5Toys and over at Electrek, and we’re expecting to see much of the same takeaway from the new JetCurrent Pro. Of course, this is only made better by the $300 in savings you’ll be getting – but don’t sit on a decision for too long, these deals only last while it remains on pre-order before June.

Juiced Bikes JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike features:

The JetCurrent Pro E-Bike features a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W Peak). The JetCurrent Pro ships in Class 2 mode and can be configured from the LCD display to run in Class 3 where allowed. For off-road adventures, the JetCurrent Pro can be unleashed to achieve 30 mph on throttle only and up to 34 mph with pedal assist. Plus, a 52V 19Ah battery taking 70+ miles on a single charge, front suspension, rugged 4 piston brakes, and exciting new features that come standard! To top it off – it FOLDS. The first foldable E-Bike in our family is designed to allow you to experience thrills like never before, and compact enough to store in a small closet or trunk!

