Heybike Mother’s Day Sale takes $700 off Explore e-bike for $1,199, more from $999

Heybike has launched a Mother’s Day Sale that is taking up to $700 off a large selection of the company’s popular e-bike models, with some receiving free add-on accessories as well. The greatest of these deals is on the Explore Step-Thru Off-Road e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from its usual $1,899 price tag, this model has seen relatively few discounts over the last year in comparison with some of its counterparts. Last month was the first time since the start of the new year that we saw a price cut, dropping costs to the new $1,049 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $150 above the all-time low. You can learn more about this model below or by reading our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The Explore Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor (1,200W peak) alongside a 48V battery that gets the bike up to a max speed of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its five different pedal assist levels and 7-speed gears, with a twist grip throttle for pure electric action, while the 4-inch wide puncture-resistant fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path. It also features mechanical disc brakes, a shock-absorbing suspension fork, a shock-absorbing saddle, a rear cargo rack, LED head and taillights, a kickstand, as well as an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments. It also comes with two free baskets – one for the front, and a larger cargo basket to mount on its rear rack.

Other Heybike model discounts:

While the site doesn’t give any indication when this sale will be ending, like its past sales, we assume it will continue through or past Mother’s Day in two weeks, giving you plenty of time to grab your next favorite cruiser for the summer. Keep in mind though, while the Explore model is included in the sale, it is also on clearance and will only be available as long as supplies last. When you’re done shopping through all the above deals, head over to our Green Deals hub to check out the other EV sales going on across several popular brands like Rad Power, Juiced, Aventon, Lectric, Vanpowers, Velotric, and much more – but don’t wait too long cause many of them will be ending soon!

Heybike Explore Step-Thru Off-Road e-bike features:

Why Explore? The Explore ebike is a powerful off-road electric bike designed to tackle any adventure. With a 1200W peak motor, it delivers impressive power to climb up hills. It also offers a range of up to 70 miles on a single charge, and its sturdy frame can support a maximum payload capacity of 400 lbs.

