Aventon adds Sinch.2 e-bike to flash sale with free extra battery for $1,499 ($1,999 value)

Aventon Bikes is still offering a special promotion that gives you a free extra battery (valued at $500) along with your purchase of select e-bike models, which now includes the Sinch.2 Folding e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Permanently down from its $1,799 price tag from 2023, today’s deal is not the lowest we have tracked for this model, however, it does sit amongst some of the best prices we have seen in the past, only beaten out by a 24-hour flash sale to $999 back in October. You’ll mostly find this e-bike available at its new MSRP or higher on third-party retail sites, with plenty of knock-off and copy-cat brands peppered in as well.

Equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor (with 750W peak) and a 14Ah battery capacity, this upgraded e-bike is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge (doubled with your included extra battery). Like all of Aventon’s e-bikes, this one comes with a pedal assist function – more specifically a torque sensor to measure the amount of force applied to pedaling in order to provide appropriate assistance.

Built with a folding frame in the same manner as its previous model, it also comes with a wide array of features and accessories to further improve upon past designs like the newly added fenders over each of the wheels to combat adverse elements, as well as the rear storage rack to ensure what you carry with you, stays with you. It also sports a pair of integrated headlights and taillights that allow you to be seen at night for safer travel, and even offer you turn signal functionality to ensure you’re able to clearly communicate to motorists and other cyclists during your outings.

While the site doesn’t provide any end dates or times, this deal will likely be around as long as supplies last. The discount and flash sale even applies to the Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike that also gives you $372 in other accessory add-ons: a free pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can browse all the included models on the sale’s page here. There are plenty of other e-bike brands having spring sales as well, so head over to our Green Deals hub to check them all out and find the right model for you to cruise on into spring.

Aventon Sinch.2 e-bike features:

Sinch.2 is the perfect fit for any kind of ride! Simply unfold the bike, then hit the streets or go off-road. With the addition of a torque sensor and all-new turn signal functionality there’s nowhere this bike can’t go.

