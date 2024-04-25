RadRover 6 Plus high-step e-bike hits new $1,099 low during Rad Power’s latest flash sale

Rad Powers has launched a flash sale through April 29 that is taking up to $500 off four of the brand’s popular e-bike models. The biggest discount is on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Usually fetching $1,599 since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, this e-bike has already seen two flash sales bring costs down to their former lowest points of $1,199, with today’s deal coming in as a 31% markdown off the new going rate that lands at a new all-time low. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, the RadRover 6 Plus e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

More Rad Power flash sale discounts:

RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,599) 20 MPH for 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,599) RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,699) 20 MPH for 50+ miles

(Reg. $1,699) RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) 20 MPH for 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,799)

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over and others ending soon, like Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes until April 28, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that has been extended, giving you only $177 in free add-on accessories, as opposed to the original $333 amount. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

