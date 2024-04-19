Journey goes 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day: Chargers, Apple Find My gear, more from $20

Journey has now launched its annual Mother’s Day sale, offering 20% off sitewide using code GIFT20 at checkout. Featuring its entire collection of charging gear, iPhone cases, and lifestyle essentials ranging from MagSafe charging desk mats to wallet solutions, and more, everything is now on sale. While we have seen a few very short-lived offers at as much as 30% off from the brand in the past, it very rarely offers more than the 20% off we are seeing for Mother’s Day, and almost never with this sort of selection. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Journey goes 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day

Journey’s Mother’s Day sale is in full swing from now through mom’s big day. As we mentioned above, there are no exemptions here with everything dropping 20% off at checkout using the code above. That includes its fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank, its TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch Fast Charging, and its latest range of Apple Find My-equipped accessories like the Passport wallet we went hands-on with recently. You’ll find some of our top picks listed below alongside links to our hands-on impressions for most of it.

Journey LOC8 Find My Passport Wallet features:

Passport holder and boarding pass compartment keeps all paper and documents safe on your trip.

Hidden pocket with magnetic closure for notes and coins

Tracker works with Apple Find My App

Holds five essential cards.

Pen holder for extra convenience filling out forms and documents.

Protective lining and demagnitisation-safe film protects against demagnetisation of cards.

RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

Precise cut-outs allow for easy card access.



