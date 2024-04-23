Nike Mother’s Day Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles with up to 50% off new markdowns

Nike is currently having a Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase with code JUST4MOM at checkout. Plus, Nike updated its clearance section with up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $83. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $130. This style has Nike’s responsive cushioning to help provide a springy step throughout any workout. The supportive design allows you to hit the pavement with ease and the material is highly breathable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 550 Nike customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.

