Nike Mother’s Day Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles with up to 50% off new markdowns

Nike is currently having a Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase with code JUST4MOM at checkout. Plus, Nike updated its clearance section with up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $83. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $130. This style has Nike’s responsive cushioning to help provide a springy step throughout any workout. The supportive design allows you to hit the pavement with ease and the material is highly breathable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 550 Nike customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Primary Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top $46 (Orig. $60)
- Lebron XXI Basketball Shoes $115 (Orig. $200)
- Nike Dunk Low Retro Sneakers $92 (Orig. $115)
- Air Max 270 Sneakers $116 (Orig. $160)
- Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes $83 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dri-FIT Victory Polo Shirt $33 (Orig. $52)
- Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers $77 (Orig. $125)
- Nike One Dri-Fit High-Waisted Shorts $22 (Orig. $45)
- Court Legacy Lift Sneakers $56 (Orig. $90)
- Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers $56 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!