Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Sands of Salzaar, Evoland 2, Juicy Realm, and more

Your Thursday morning collection of today’s iOS game and app deals is now at the ready down below. Be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio and iPhone 14 Pro, but for now we are focused on the apps. Joining a host of mobile Star Wars deals and in-game events going live for May the 4th, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Sands of Salzaar, Evoland 2, The Tiny Bang Story, Juicy Realm, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything on tap this morning. 

iOS Universal: Memorize: Learn Spanish Words: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari Eclipse 2024: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Agency 2138: $1 (Reg. $2)

Sands of Salzaar features:

Sands of Salzaar is an open-world strategy-action RPG set across a sprawling desert. Build up and manage your forces from a single unit to a mighty army, then lead them into massive battles against your foes. How you progress is up to you: customize your hero with a wide variety of skills and talents, choose which factions to side with, and plan your strategies carefully to establish yourself as whoever you aspire to be – a lone wolf, a wealthy trader, a city lord, or a war schemer.

