Four of Apple’s AirTags drop to $75 (Amazon low, Reg. $99), single item finder at $24

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for the best price ever. The bundle now drops down to $74.99 shipped from its usual $99 going rate. This is $24 off and an extra $7 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is the first time it has returned to this all-time low in over a year and is $4 under our Black Friday mention. It drops each AirTag down to under $19 each. But if you only want one, you can grab a single item finder at $24 – down from $29.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Then be sure to go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear. We’ve got recommendations on luggage tags, keyrings, and tons of other accessories for securing the item finders to just about anything. Right now, you can also notably grab an official Apple leather AirTag Loop starting at just $5. That is, if you want to skip the list to check out the best deal around

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!