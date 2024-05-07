Nintendo just officially confirmed upcoming announcement for ‘successor to Nintendo Switch’

Okay Nintendo fans, we have some bitter but mostly pretty sweet news coming from the Mushroom Kingdom today. After years (what feels like a lifetime) of rumors and supposed leaks at the Nintendo Switch successor, we have some official confirmation from Nintendo today. Whether it’s the fabled Nintendo Switch Pro, Switch 2, or otherwise, Nintendo has now confirmed an imminent announcement “about the successor to Nintendo Switch” alongside confirmation of this year’s big Nintendo summer games showcase. Hit the jump for all of the details. 

Official announcement for ‘successor to Nintendo Switch’ on the way

Furukawa, the President of Nintendo, took to the official Japanese Nintendo corporate X (Twitter) account today to officially make a statement regarding both the long-rumored Switch successor (I guess we all knew it was coming at some point anyway) as well as this summer’s massive Nintendo Direct. 

First up, the console. There is no specifics in terms of what this hardware will be, but Furukawa has said Nintendo will “make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.” Going on to say, “it will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

The Nintendo fiscal year is from now until March 2025. And while that might leave things open ended for an announcement at this summer’s big Nintendo Direct event, that is not happening. 

Furukawa went on to say Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June focused on the “Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024,” but also specifically stated there be “no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.” 

Nooooooo! The wait continues, but at least the, what should be a very exciting, June Nintendo Direct has been confirmed!

Dive into some of the past rumors and leaks on what could be the upcoming Switch console below:

