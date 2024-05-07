Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Juicy Realm, To the Moon, Galaxy Rambler, more

iPad event day has arrived, but let’s first quickly look at some of the best iOS game and app deals going live today. This morning saw price drops land on the beloved iPad mini 6, Beats Fit Pro ANC workout buds, and on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs starting at $1,399, but it’s all about the apps right now. Highlights of today’s collection include deals like Juicy Realm, To the Moon, Galaxy Rambler, Scrivo for Scrivener, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Galaxy Rambler: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picolla – Be Bohemian: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scrivo for Scrivener: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inspire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ActionPad: $2 (Reg. $4)

Juicy Realm features:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

