Beats Fit Pro ANC workout buds now $110 refurb or $160 new, plus Powerbeats up to $100 off

Just as the new Beats Solo 4 on-ears hit store shelves (here’s our hands-on review), and ahead of the new entry-level buds from the brand debuting next month, we are now tracking big-time price across just about the entire current-generation lineup. First we saw some solid discounts go live on the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Studio Buds+ from $70, followed by a gigantic $170 drop on the latest Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones, and now we are looking at the brand’s sporty Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro models. Hit the jump to check out the deals.

The Beats Fit Pro are now available at Amazon for $159.99 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $200, this $40 price drop is on par with just about every price drop we have tracked at Amazon with this sort of color selection, outside of a sale event over a year ago now. Just keep in mind, if you don’t mind taking the Best Buy Geek Squad Certified Refurbished route, you’ll find those listings marked down to $109.99 shipped right now. They are “ thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested” – they include a 90-day warranty with purchase.

In many ways, the Beats Fit Pro are still the brand’s workout and sporty flagship earbuds. They feature a fitness-centric design with an IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip fixtures. The onboard H1 chip makes them a notable choice for those in the Apple ecosystem – Hey Siri voice command action and speedy pairing – alongside up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case. You’re also still still getting Spatial Audio support and three listening modes: active noise cancelling, and transparency mode, and adaptive EQ – they aren’t just for working out.

More Beats and AirPods deals:

Beats Fit Pro features:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability

Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games

Three distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ

Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!