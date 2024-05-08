Keep tabs on your valuables with a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at $79 today (Under $20 each)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApple
20% off 4 for $79

Amazon is offering some notable deals on Apple’s AirTag item trackers. You can now score a 4-pack of AirTags down at $79 shipped. This is 20% below the $99 asking price at Apple and the lowest price we can find. At $19.75 per tracker, it also delivers a better value than purchasing a single AirTag at the ongoing discounted rate of $24.99 shipped – the are typically $29 a pop. While we have seen the 4-pack drop to $75 and $77 a few times in the past, and once this year, today’s offer is otherwise on par with the best we have seen on Amazon. Details await below. 

Apple’s AirTags provide some peace of mind for keeping tabs on your valuables, be it a wallet, backpack, your dog, a snowmobile, and about a million other things. AirTags are among the most elegant trackers out there if you ask me, are supported by a notable range of third-party mounting accessories (Elevation Lab is my favorite here), and are backed by Apple’s U1 chip for precision location tracking and a seamless integration with your other Apple gear. They generally just work, and work (mostly) very well in my experience. 

Our master roundup of AirTag cases, mounts, keychains, and straps is worth a look if you need some ideas for add-ons. Just be sure to scope out some of the latest from Elevation Lab below:

Apple AirTag features:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pro Camera b...
Under Armour takes up to 65% off over 1,900 items from ...
All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam hits best price ever for...
PreSonus debuts next-gen Quantum audio interface lineup...
Most affordable Samsung Galaxy S9 series Tab hits Amazo...
Strap a 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 on your wrist at $100...
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with S Pen hits one of its bes...
Pre-orders for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air,...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing