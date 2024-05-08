Keep tabs on your valuables with a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at $79 today (Under $20 each)

Amazon is offering some notable deals on Apple’s AirTag item trackers. You can now score a 4-pack of AirTags down at $79 shipped. This is 20% below the $99 asking price at Apple and the lowest price we can find. At $19.75 per tracker, it also delivers a better value than purchasing a single AirTag at the ongoing discounted rate of $24.99 shipped – the are typically $29 a pop. While we have seen the 4-pack drop to $75 and $77 a few times in the past, and once this year, today’s offer is otherwise on par with the best we have seen on Amazon. Details await below.

Apple’s AirTags provide some peace of mind for keeping tabs on your valuables, be it a wallet, backpack, your dog, a snowmobile, and about a million other things. AirTags are among the most elegant trackers out there if you ask me, are supported by a notable range of third-party mounting accessories (Elevation Lab is my favorite here), and are backed by Apple’s U1 chip for precision location tracking and a seamless integration with your other Apple gear. They generally just work, and work (mostly) very well in my experience.

Our master roundup of AirTag cases, mounts, keychains, and straps is worth a look if you need some ideas for add-ons. Just be sure to scope out some of the latest from Elevation Lab below:

Apple AirTag features:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

