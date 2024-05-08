Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Little Nightmares, more

Hot on the heels of Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro going up for pre-order, we now have your mid-week collection of discounted iOS games and apps. This morning also saw notable $100 price drops hit Apple Watch Series 9 as well as some deals on Apple’s AirTags, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include Pro Camera by Moment, myDream Universe, Little Nightmares, The Quest, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Rat Stickers: Pizza, Burger…: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Hit.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Backflip Madness: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Rambler: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picolla – Be Bohemian: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scrivo for Scrivener: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inspire: $2 (Reg. $5)

Pro Camera by Moment is the manual camera app that gives you pro level controls at an affordable price. It brings us closer to what we love about our DSLR and mirrorless cameras – lighting controls, smoother video, longer exposures, better focus, and richer sounds.

If you are looking for a powerful and easy to use camera app, Pro Camera is for you. We make it fast and intuitive to switch between controls, dial in your shot, and keep shooting. Our video controls rival what you’d find in expensive apps, while our photo controls offer the simplicity of changing and locking in the settings you like.