Here’s a regularly $100 Bella stainless steel 6-quart digital air fryer down at $30 for today only

I know I have said this before, but Best Buy does not play around when it comes to air fryer discounts in its Deals of the Day. They almost always offer the best value with huge price drops on models that undercut just about anything you’ll find anywhere. Today is no exception. You can now score the Bella Stainless Steel Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up right here). Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this is a big-time 70% price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find at $20 under our previous mention on this model. Having said that, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices you’ll find from any brand on any comparable solution – as per usual we can’t find a single option for less in Amazon’s 6-quart air fryer section. Head below for more details.

Alongside the stainless steel finish – you, frankly, shouldn’t even be able to get this at a price like today’s, this model features a 6-quart capacity capable of handling up to 5 pounds of food at a time. It can muster up 1,500W of power and yields six preset cooking modes for one-touch meal preparation (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp), all of which are accessible via the onboard digital touchscreen display. The package includes a non-stick basket and crisping tray that are both dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups, and the 60-minute auto shutoff helps to avoid unfortunate mishaps.

Head straight over to our Prime Day 2024 master hub for even more price drops as well as our home goods hub for additional details including this 120-gallon storage box at the $123.50 Amazon low, a massive $1,000 price drop on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer and ventless dryer, and Farberware’s portable countertop dishwasher.

Bella Stainless Steel Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Make your favorite fried foods with the same crispy, delicious flavor with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, you can air fry chicken wings, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cinnamon rolls, fresh fries, and much more at the touch of a button. Removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe & PFOA-free, with a cool-touch handle for easy cooking. The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 170°F to 400°F.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!