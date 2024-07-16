Elevation Lab’s waterproof magnetic AirTag mounts drop 20% for Prime Day (As low as $7.50 a pop)

Apple’s AirTags are on sale for Prime Day, and so are the cases from our favorite Apple item tracker brand, Elevation Lab. While you’ll all of its, frankly, fantastic AirTag mounts with at least 20% in savings on this organized landing page, the one that really catches our eye is the new magnetic model. They are effectively just like any of its other mounts – super durable, waterproof, and attractive – but include magnetic action instead of the adhesive. Regularly $17 a pop, Prime members can now score a single magnetic TagVault down at $13.56, a 2-pack for $22.36, or a 4-pack at $29.96 shipped. The 4-pack is clearly he best overall value at under $7.50 each, but it’s hard to go wrong on any of them with the Prime deals here.

As we detailed in our launch coverage, you’re looking another one of Elevation Lab’s sweet AirTag mounts, this time equipped with an “ultra-strong Neodymium magnet.” It mounts “in seconds to flat steel/ferrous surfaces” while still maintaining the IP68 waterproof design, screw-on/off cases, and overall rugged build.

Browse through all of the Elevation Lab AirTag mounts and cases, including the pet and wallet models, the fabric mount, and more, on its Prime Day deal page right here.

Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Magnetic Case features:

The best way to keep AirTag on your car.

Oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet.

Mounts in seconds to flat steel/ferrous surfaces.

IP68 Waterproof – Gasketed design keeps AirTag and its unprotected battery dry.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite body + electroless nickel plated magnet.

Also great for: trailers, motorcycles, construction & farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, etc..

