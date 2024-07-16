PreSonus’ awesome 4.5-inch Eris studio monitors get your desktop rockin’ at $400 all-time low for Prime Day ($200 off)

The new PreSonus studio monitors have become a favorite of mine ever since getting a chance to hands-on with them ahead of launch in August – I have a pair in front of me right now. And today, for Prime Day 2024, Amazon is now offering the first price drop yet and a seriously notable deal on the latest PreSonus Eris Pro 4 Studio Monitors. These are proper studio monitors – they are sold individually so you need buy two of them – but you can score $200 off your order. Regularly $300 for each speaker, they are now down at $199.99 shipped for the best price we have ever tracked. That’s $399.99 for two instead of $600…nice!

Prime Day studio monitor deals – PreSonus Eris Pro

You’re looking at a 4.5-inch coaxial studio monitors for content creators, home studios, mixing, or just having some fantastic-sounding speakers up on your desk for YouTube or anything else. They carry a 4.5-inch woven composite low-frequency driver and a 1-inch, ultra-low mass, silk dome high-frequency driver alongside a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response. They are, at least for me, the best sounding studio monitors in the price range I have had the pleasure to use in my home studio, and they are now at the best price we have ever tracked for Prime Day.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on impressions feature on the new PreSonus studio monitors. The lineup ranges from the entry-level Eris through to the higher-end pro-grade variant we detailed right here. But if you ask me, the 4.5-inch model on sale for Prime Day, is likely the most universally appealing and useful for most folks (this is almost certainly not a coincidence).

More from PreSonus:

PreSonus Eris Pro 4 Studio Monitors features:

Single point-source coaxial design for wider sweet spot and better phase alignment

4.5-inch woven composite low-frequency driver

1-inch, ultra-low mass, silk dome, high-frequency driver

80W, Class AB amplification

50 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

99 dB Peak SPL (at 1 meter)

Acoustic Tuning Controls

Wall and ceiling mountable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!