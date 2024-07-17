Philips Hue Prime Day deals up to $100 off: Play Gradient Smart TV Light Strip, bulbs, and more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some massive deals on the popular Philips Hue smart lighting gear. Among all of the offers you’ll find right here on bulbs and more, one deal that caught our eye was on the Philips Hue Play Gradient Smart TV Light Strip starting from $150 shipped. This one comes at a premium, like all of the Philips Hue gear, but we are talking about a typically $250 light strip that still fetches as much at Amazon you can now score at $100 off. We have seen a few deals across 2024 on it, but you are now looking the lowest we have tracked – it hasn’t dropped below $163 in over a year and that was a Black Friday deal.

This set include the 55-inch White and Color Ambiance TV smart led light strip – the 65-inch model is also seeing deep price drop for Prime Day – as well as the mounting brackets you’ll need to install it. This set is made to fit right in with your existing Hue gear, integrating with your Hue bridge and sync box to deliver millions of color options alongside voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

As promised above, the Prime Day Philips Hue deals carry over to a range of smart light bulbs as well as starter kits for folks not already invested in the platform. The deals kick off at $76 shipped and deliver as much as 44% in savings.

More Prime Day smart home deals:

Philips Hue Play Gradient Smart TV Light Strip features:

Includes one White and Color Ambiance 55″ TV smart led light strip with mounting brackets designed for use on 55 inch TVs; Perfect for immersive gaming and TV watching experiences. In order to have your TV light strip and light play bars sync with movies, music or gaming, a Hue bridge and sync box are required (both sold separately). The White and Color Ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors straights out of the box. Convenient smart control; Set up voice control in the Hue app and use simple voice commands to control your lights with Alexa or Google Assistant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!