Prime Day lows land on latest Google Pixel Tablet at $299 or with speaker dock at $150 off

While we are still tracking up to $100 off the current Google Nest Hub smart displays, folks looking to control their smart gear (and do about a million other things) with a more fully-featured Google display will want to check out the now live Pixel Tablet deals. After Google decided to offer its latest Pixel Tablet without the speaker dock and drop the regular price to $399, Amazon’s Prime Day event is stepping in to serve them up at $299 shipped. You’ll also find the regularly $500 Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock down at $349 shipped. This is up to $150 in savings, new Amazon all-time lows on both, and prices that undercut this year’s, at least at the time, impressive Google Summer Sale by $20 and $50 respectively.

The Tensor G2 powered Google Pixel Tablet delivers a discounted Android experience for Prime Day that now joins solid deals on Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s Nest Thermostat, the Nest WiFi Pro routers, Google Pixel Watch 2, and Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, all gear that plays nice with the tablet and is now at some of the best prices ever.

The Pixel tab features a nearly 11-inch LCD display that connects with other Pixel devices “seamlessly” – Pixel phone, earbuds, watch, and tablet – as mentioned above. It too can act as a smart home hub to “access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.”

All of this lands on top of the Google AI features, including Circle to Search, Gemini chat support, Help me write, and more.

The Charging Speaker Dock is very much what it sounds like, a home for your tablet that also cranks the tunes and juices it back up. It can transform the tablet into a digital picture frame as well – “when your tablet is docked, you can get hands-free help from Google Assistant whenever you need it; just say Hey Google to play music and videos, get answers, set timers, turn on the lights, and more.”

Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!