Prime Day iOS game and app deals: Game of Life 2, SpongeBob, Bendy and the Ink Machine, more

But for now it's all about the apps, including The Game of Life 2, SpongeBob, Bendy and the Ink Machine, mySolar – Build your Planets, and more.

iOS Universal: Aquarium Log – Tank Manager: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush- Tower Defense HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bendy and the Ink Machine: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Overwinter Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: BWP – Bear Walking Pal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Puzzling Peaks EXE: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind (Full): FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hero of the Kingdom: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Werewolf: Heart of the Forest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

Customise your peg, hop in your eco car and race your friends and family through The Game of Life 2! It’s a contemporary sequel to the classic family favourite board game, The Game of Life. With an added crossroad moment and new ways to win, what will you choose? Earn points for Knowledge and Happiness as well as Wealth. Go to College, or don’t. Get married early, save it for later, or stay single! Have kids, adopt pets, do both or neither. The choices are all yours, and every decision counts!