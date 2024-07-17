Best Amazon prices ever hit latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Tabs from $314 (Up to $150 off)

We have covered the more affordable Tab S6 Lite at $130 off and the A9+ is just $143, as well as new lows on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from $620, but it’s time to split the difference with Prime Day deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Delivering the S9 treatment in a far more affordable package, the 128GB FE editions are now down at $313.49 shipped or Prime Day. This is a regularly $450 tablet that’s currently on sale directly from Samsung starting at $380. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and also joins the lowest price we have tracked on the elevated 256GB model at $370.49 shipped from the usual $520 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale for Prime Day features a 10.9-inch display joined by an IP68 rating to safeguard it against water and dust you might encounter this summer and beyond. The 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities can be expanded by up to 1TB more via a microSD card while up to 18 hours of battery life keeps you rolling all day long (“get a full charge in less than 90 minutes”), an Exynos chipset (the main difference between the flagship S9 and the FE), 8MP camera, and an included S Pen to “create, draw, and take notes.”

More Samsung Prime Day deals:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

