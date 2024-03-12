Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis come to Switch Online Game Boy library today

Alongside officially confirming the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel this past weekend, Nintendo also unveiled the next additions to its Switch Online library. Just after serving up the release dates for upcoming Switch remakes, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Nintendo took the chance to announce three new classic Game Boy titles for its Switch Online members, including Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis, and they are now live. All of the details are down below.

New Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles

The Mario Day festivities continue this week, with solid price drops on select games and gift card promotions on just about all Switch consoles at major online retailers, but the Switch Online Game Boy library is also seeing an influx of the mustached hero as well.

Starting today, the base tier Game Boy library is getting Dr. Mario, the classic puzzler from 1990, alongside classic Game Boy Color titles, 1999’s Mario Golf and the Mario Tennis title that originally released a year after that. All three of these titles are available with the standard Switch Online subscription and will be available to play starting today, March 12, 2024.

Get ready! Dr. Mario, Mario Tennis, and Mario Golf are joining the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online collection! These three titles will be available for Nintendo Switch Online members to play on March 12th, 2024!

And while we are talking Nintendo, the next major new release coming to Switch, just after the Mario festivities go on hiatus for another year, is Princess Peach: Showtime!. The freebie pre-order bonuses are still alive and well for those looking to land some extra goodies and score the game as soon as possible for their collections, And, in case you missed it, you can go download the free demo on the eShop right now. You’ll also want to check out our early hands-on impressions of the game as well.

More of the latest from Nintendo:

