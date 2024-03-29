F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Game Boy Advance Switch Online library today

After launching F-ZERO 99 for Switch Online, Nintendo has now brought the classic F-Zero Maximum Velocity Game Boy title to its online, on-demand game membership. Today’s addition to the Game Boy Advance lineup comes on the heels on the Mario Day additions that came in the form of the original Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis Game Boy titles that landed a couple weeks back, but this time Nintendo taking its Game Boy Advance lineup into overdrive with its future-classic mobile racing experience. Head below for more details.

F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Switch Online

F-Zero Maximum Velocity originally debuted on Game Boy Advance back in 2001 as the very first mobile title in Nintendo’s hovercraft-style racing series. Its addition to the Switch Online library brings 20 courses and four difficulty levels to master, and it’s now live for members.

However, this being a Game Boy Advance game, it is not included in the base tier Game Boy library like the aforementioned Mario games. You’ll need to have the Expansion Pack attached to your membership for the Advance titles – it is currently marked down by a few bucks on Amazon if you need one.

It’s fast, it’s dangerous and it’s revving up for its fuel-injected return: The classic Game Boy™ Advance game F-Zero™ Maximum Velocity will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch™ system on March 29, available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. Strap in, fire up and put the pedal down!

Get more details on the Game Boy Switch Online setup in our launch coverage right here. And you’ll find all of today’s best Switch game deals waiting in this morning’s roundup.

