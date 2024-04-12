Nintendo brings Mario’s Wrecking Crew ’98, SUPER R-TYPE, more to Switch Online today

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsnintendo
Wrecking Crew ’98 Switch Online

Just after Amazon launched its latest Switch game sale with 33% off a range of top-tier, first-party titles, Nintendo has taken to its official X (Twitter) account and YouTube channel to announce the Switch Online April updates. This time around the updates are landing for base tier members, with three new classics for the SNES game library in the form of some truly retro Mario hammer-swinging, Amazing Hebereke, and some sci-fi shooter action. Head below for more details. 

New Switch Online SNES games

In our last rundown of new Switch Online additions, F-Zero Maximum Velocity raced onto the Game Boy Advance library just after Nintendo delivered Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis as part of the Mario Day 2024 celebrations. 

Fast forward to today, and Nintendo has now introduced three new titles to the base tier SNES library, including Amazing Hebereke – an adorable fighter of sorts, the high-octane shooter SUPER R-TYPE, and Wrecking Crew ’98. 

Wrecking Crew ’98 is a follow-up sequel to 1984’s Wrecking Crew for NES. It is an action puzzle game starring a hammer-swinging Mario that was originally released exclusively in Japan for the Super Famicom’s download service. While it was brought to the Wii U Virtual Console in Japan in 2016, its introduction to the Switch Online library marks the first time it has been readily available stateside. 

Check out Nintendo’s Super NES – April 2024 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online trailer below:

Today, players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can swing a hammer with Mario, blast through space in the advanced R-9 ship and revel in cute chaos with friends when Super Famicom™ system games Wrecking Crew ’98™ and Amazing Hebereke™, and Super NES™ title SUPER R-TYPE™ join the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online library.

All three games are now available to play with a Nintendo Switch Online membership

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on almost every official Samsung Galaxy S24 series...
Fresh homemade beverages await with Nutribullet’s...
Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger drops to $14, a new ...
Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand now starts...
Yale’s latest Siri-ready smart Assure Lock 2 with bio...
Apple’s latest HomePod mini lands at $80 in all f...
Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light ...
Grab an open-box pair of Beats Studio Buds+ with transp...
Load more...
Show More Comments