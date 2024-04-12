Nintendo brings Mario’s Wrecking Crew ’98, SUPER R-TYPE, more to Switch Online today

Just after Amazon launched its latest Switch game sale with 33% off a range of top-tier, first-party titles, Nintendo has taken to its official X (Twitter) account and YouTube channel to announce the Switch Online April updates. This time around the updates are landing for base tier members, with three new classics for the SNES game library in the form of some truly retro Mario hammer-swinging, Amazing Hebereke, and some sci-fi shooter action. Head below for more details.

New Switch Online SNES games

In our last rundown of new Switch Online additions, F-Zero Maximum Velocity raced onto the Game Boy Advance library just after Nintendo delivered Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis as part of the Mario Day 2024 celebrations.

Fast forward to today, and Nintendo has now introduced three new titles to the base tier SNES library, including Amazing Hebereke – an adorable fighter of sorts, the high-octane shooter SUPER R-TYPE, and Wrecking Crew ’98.

Wrecking Crew ’98 is a follow-up sequel to 1984’s Wrecking Crew for NES. It is an action puzzle game starring a hammer-swinging Mario that was originally released exclusively in Japan for the Super Famicom’s download service. While it was brought to the Wii U Virtual Console in Japan in 2016, its introduction to the Switch Online library marks the first time it has been readily available stateside.

Check out Nintendo’s Super NES – April 2024 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online trailer below:

Today, players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can swing a hammer with Mario, blast through space in the advanced R-9 ship and revel in cute chaos with friends when Super Famicom™ system games Wrecking Crew ’98™ and Amazing Hebereke™, and Super NES™ title SUPER R-TYPE™ join the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online library.

All three games are now available to play with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

