Latest black Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones now down at $229 (Reg. $349)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesBose
Reg. $349 $229
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

While we did see the colorful models drop to $199 for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the latest version of the all-black Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $229 shipped. Regularly $349, this is 34% off or $120 off the going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on the black set and comes within $29 of the lowest on the other styles to deliver the lowest price we can find on the late 2023 QuietComfort cans. For further comparison, this is also $110 under the lowest we have tracked on the Ultra flagship set from Bose (outside of very limited Verizon and Walmart sales). 

The latest Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver the brand’s beloved noise cancellation tech as well Aware Mode – users can “toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.” You’ll find 24 hours of wireless battery life alongside a 15-minute quick charge, adding an extra 2.5 hours of listening time. The main difference between these and the much more pricey Ultra set is the spatial audio tech. 

More of this week’s best headphone deals:

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker’s new 10,000mAh Zolo Power Bank with integr...
Tested: Shooting Apple ProRes straight from iPhone 15 t...
Infinity’s full-body, app-controlled Riage 4D smart m...
LEGO officially reveals new 41838 Family Travel Moments...
Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Chroma S...
Expand your Logitech G setup with a new now low on its ...
Does Nintendo’s brand new dual Joy-Con charger hi...
AeroGarden’s Bounty Basic indoor hydroponic garde...
Load more...
Show More Comments