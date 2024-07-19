Latest black Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones now down at $229 (Reg. $349)

While we did see the colorful models drop to $199 for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the latest version of the all-black Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $229 shipped. Regularly $349, this is 34% off or $120 off the going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on the black set and comes within $29 of the lowest on the other styles to deliver the lowest price we can find on the late 2023 QuietComfort cans. For further comparison, this is also $110 under the lowest we have tracked on the Ultra flagship set from Bose (outside of very limited Verizon and Walmart sales).

The latest Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver the brand’s beloved noise cancellation tech as well Aware Mode – users can “toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.” You’ll find 24 hours of wireless battery life alongside a 15-minute quick charge, adding an extra 2.5 hours of listening time. The main difference between these and the much more pricey Ultra set is the spatial audio tech.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.

