Today’s iOS game and app deals: Stillness of the Wind, Relaxing Tangle Pro, SwiftDocs, more

iOS Universal: Mandala Maker 360 Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Good Grade: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar Widget – Date Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW – Local Forecast: $2 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Doodle Baseball Game: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SwiftDocs: PDF Document Maker: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Detective Department: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ScanGo:Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BE-A Walker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Luck be a Landlord: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smol Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $4)

One by one, everyone left the once bustling village for the city. Everyone, except Talma. Now approaching the end of her days, she maintains a simple, solitary way of life, surviving, subsisting, tending to her homestead and her goats.

Develop your own personal routine as you care for your farm and your animals. Tend to your goats, make cheese with their milk, collect eggs and cook meals, grow vegetables and barter with the travelling merchant who brings increasingly disturbing letters from your family in the city.

A follow up to the critically acclaimed Where the Goats Are, The Stillness of the Wind is a quiet rumination on life and loss.